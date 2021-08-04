Ryan Reynolds quipped that he and Blake Lively have been together for "145 Hollywood years".

The 'Free Guy' star recently celebrated the tenth anniversary of his first date with the 'Gossip Girl' actress - whom he married in 2012 - and he reflected on reaching the big relationship milestone.

Ryan told Entertainment Tonight: "It's great! We're lucky. That's amazing. In Hollywood years, that's like 145 years or so!"

Ryan and Blake tied the knot in 2012 and share three daughters – James, six, Inez, four and Betty, 22 months - and he believes the success of their relationship is simply because they are fond of each other.

Asked what keeps their marriage going, the 44-year-old star said: "Well, we like each other. Which is a good foundation of any relationship."

Blake recently explained that she owed her romance with Ryan to a Japanese restaurant in Boston, Massachusetts.

The 33-year-old actress took a trip down memory lane and shared with her social media followers how her and Ryan's relationship began with a trip to an eatery named O Ya.

Blake wrote alongside a snap of her husband stood outside the restaurant: "If it weren’t for this place. We wouldn’t be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us."

In a second post, she noted that it had been roughly a decade since they first visited the restaurant.

Next to a picture of herself and Ryan, she added: "10 years later. We still go out on our ‘first date.’ But in much more comfortable shoes."

Ryan and Blake first met on the set of the 2011 film 'Green Lantern' and he recently poked fun about the movie – which was panned by the critics – leading to the romance.

The 'Deadpool' actor said: "I met Blake on the darkest crease on the anus of the universe called 'Green Lantern'.

"We were friends and buddies and about a year and a half later, we went on a double date but we were dating separate people.

"We hung out and we always kind of kept in touch sort of casually and next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston and I said I'll ride with you.

"We got on the train and we rode together. I was just begging her to sleep with me."