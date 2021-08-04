Grammy Awards bosses have promised to implement an "Inclusion Rider" for next year's ceremony.

The Recording Academy are looking to introduce a "contract addendum" - which is aimed at ensuring "equity and inclusion at every level of the production" - and it's set to be unveiled publicly on September 16.

Harvey Mason Jr. - CEO of the Recording Academy - said in a statement: "We're honoured to work alongside Color Of Change and the Inclusion Rider's esteemed co-authors as we take this monumental step to ensure equitable industry standards that support a more diverse and inclusive music community.

"As the Academy continues its transformational journey, diversifying our industry is at the core of every decision we make.

"We're dedicated to fostering an environment of inclusion industry-wide and hope that our efforts set an example for our peers in the music community."

The addendum is a "contractual obligation for the production company to make its best effort to recruit, audition, interview, and hire on-stage and off-stage people who have been historically and systematically excluded from the industry".

Kalpana Kotagal - Inclusion Rider co-author, civil rights attorney and partner at Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll - added: "Incorporating the Inclusion Rider into the GRAMMY Awards will have an enormous impact on an industry that has a long history of exclusion and underrepresentation.

"Part of what makes the Inclusion Rider so potent is its adaptability and flexibility.

"The GRAMMY Awards Inclusion Rider will include the fundamental elements of the tool, including a commitment to deepening and diversifying hiring pools, setting benchmarks and targets for hiring, collecting and thoroughly analysing applicant and hiring data and implementing accountability measures."

And Rashad Robinson - president of Color Of Change - commented: "There are a lot of unwritten rules in the entertainment industry that create racial exclusion, and at Color Of Change, we know that to change society you have to change the rules.

"This Inclusion Rider is a written rule that will change the culture of hiring at the GRAMMYs, and will make inclusion the norm.

"We are proud to partner with the Recording Academy and hope that this joint effort inspires other entertainment industry leaders to join us in our fight for equity by adopting the Inclusion Rider."