Camila Cabello has revealed Shawn Mendes is allergic to dogs.

The 'Havana' hitmaker explained their golden labrador Tarzan is no longer allowed to sleep in bed with them, but she'd happily let him if she could.

Appearing on 'Smallzy's Surgery', she revealed: "Shawn is allergic to dogs. If he didn’t have allergies, [the dog] would definitely literally sleep on top of us.

“I haven’t had kids so I can’t really make the comparison but I love dogs and think they’re better than a lot of things in this world. I think we don’t deserve them.”

And she admitted lockdown was a "much-needed" break from her hectic work life, and she also took the chance to introduce a furry friend into their home.

She added: "It was a much-needed pause for me.

“I was really burnt out before, so for my mental health it was kind of a blessing to be forced to stop and recalibrate.

“I picked up some new hobbies and new interests and found a better work-life balance. And I found Tarzan, our puppy.”

Meanwhile, the couple recently celebrated their second anniversary together last month as they marked two years since they first started dating.

Shawn, 22, shared a sizzling snap of the pair locking lips on the beach in the Caribbean and captioned the picture: "Happy 2 years my baby [love heart emoji]."

While his 24-year-old girlfriend referred to her beau by his pet name, Kuko, and toasted to "more" years of "friendship and love".

She captioned a series of vacation snaps with her man: "happy anniversary Kuko here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love. (sic)"

Like all couples, the pair have been through their ups and downs.

And the Canadian singer recently admitted he confronted the “bad inside” of him when they got into a row and he raised his voice at her.

He said: “And I felt her shrink and I felt me grow and I was like, ‘Oh god, this is the worst.’ I’m so terrified of being evil. I’m so scared to be bad.”

Shawn’s fear of being evil then prompted him to sit down with Camila so they could both discuss the confrontation and move forward.

Shawn was “comforted” by his girlfriend before he realised he still needed to apologise for raising his voice in the first place.

He explained: “I made it about my evil and my fear, and she comforted me. And then it took me like 20 minutes of us separately reading our books to be able to come back to her and be like, ‘God, that was a whole thing and I’m really sorry.' ”