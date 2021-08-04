Katie Price wants to compete in equestrian events for Team GB at the 2024 Olympics.

The 43-year-old star is an avid fan of horse-riding and took to social media to reveal that she wants to compete at the 2024 Games in Paris after watching Britain claim a gold medal in eventing for the first time since 1972.

Alongside a screenshot of gold medallists Oliver Townend, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen, Katie wrote on Instagram: "This is amazing, first time in 50 years.

"I so want to compete in the next Olympics in the equestrian."

Katie previously revealed that she wanted to become an Olympian in 2012 and explained how she was aiming for a spot at Rio 2016.

She said at the time: "I've bought two more show jumpers and I'm going to start competing.

"I'm just concentrating on my horses now. They mean the world to me. I'd love to do the Olympics. I'm ambitious and love what I do."

The former glamour model's Olympic dream is yet to materialise but she previously revealed that she is still hoping to win a gold medal.

Speaking last year, Katie said: "I have positive plans for the future. I still hope to get that Olympic gold. I'm setting the bar high as always. See it, dream it and it will happen."

Meanwhile, the star recently admitted that she feared she would "die" after her latest cosmetic surgery but was desperate to get the "old Katie" back.

She said: "Honestly, I’ve gone to hell and back, it was horrific - 'Oh my God I look like a monster out of a horror movie.' I just thought, 'This is it, I'm going to die.' I was terrified of looking like a freak, like that Bride of Wildenstein or a fake doll. I’ve woken up with holes and stitches all over my body. I look like I’ve got cat’s whiskers coming out of my nose and eyes. But I just want the old Katie back!"