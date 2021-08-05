Kelly Clarkson is “doing great” as she continues to finalise her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The ‘Piece by Piece’ singer was recently ordered by a Los Angeles County judge to pay almost $200,000 a month to her former husband in both spousal support and child support for their two children – River Rose, seven, and Remington Alexander, five.

But despite the hit to her wallet, sources have said the musician is “more than fine” and is looking forward to being able to put her divorce behind her.

An insider told People magazine: "Kelly is more than fine. She is doing great and facing forward. She’s enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them."

Kelly, 39, split from Brandon in June last year, and a judge signed off on the former couple’s support agreement last month.

However, it was later confirmed the $195,601-per-month payments will only be a temporary measure until a permanent agreement is set.

A source said: “[The payments are] strictly temporary support until a final settlement is worked out.”

Through the temporary settlement, Kelly will pay Brandon $150,000 per month in spousal support, as well as a further $45,601 in child support.

The documents state: “[Kelly will also] pay child support to [Brandon] for the benefit of the minor children, River Rose Blackstock, born June 12, 2014, and Remington Alexander Blackstock, born April 12, 2016, in the amount of $45,601 per month.”

Court filings also revealed Brandon has decided to leave his career as a manager in the entertainment business and is deciding to pursue work as a rancher.

Brandon, 44, “made a very deliberate choice to change his life and become a rancher full-time”, and his career aspirations include sponsoring rodeos and working the ranch.

Meanwhile, Kelly filed court documents in July to ask a judge to declare her legally single, as she said both she and Brandon “deserve the opportunity to build a new life”.