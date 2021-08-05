Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's duet 'Stuck With U' has raised more than $3.5 million for the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The pop star pals and their manager Scooter Braun's SB Projects have donated all of the proceeds made from streams and sales of the track to the charity which supports children of first responders amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

And since the ballad's release on May 8, 2020, Justin 27, and Ariana, 28, have raised an impressive amount of money to help families of frontline workers.

The money will help fund scholarships, housing for self-quarantining purposes and funerals of family members who pass away from COVID-19.

Shauna Nep, vice president of philanthropy for SB Projects, said in a statement: “As the world was shutting down, we were looking for ways we could make a tangible impact as it has always been Scooter’s priority that SB Projects and our artists give back. We were so thrilled to partner with the First Responders Children’s Foundation who have been supporting those on the frontlines of the pandemic, as well as their families. Over a year later, we are so proud to see how much has been raised and what has been accomplished. We thank the Foundation for their leadership and commitment to this work.”

Jillian Crane, president of First Responders Children’s Foundation, added: “The generosity, and support that Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun have shown the men and women on the front lines of this ongoing pandemic has been a surreal and humbling experience for us."