WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature whereby photos and videos can disappear.

The Facebook-owned messaging service's View Once tool is similar to rival app Snapchat's Stories - which are only visible for 24 hours.

Facebook says it gives users "even more control over their privacy".

A blog post by Facebook read: "While taking photos or videos on our phones has become such a big part of our lives, not everything we share needs to become a permanent digital record. On many phones, simply taking a photo means it will take up space in your camera roll forever.

"That’s why today we’re rolling out new View Once photos and videos that disappear from the chat after they’ve been opened, giving users even more control over their privacy."