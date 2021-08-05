Activision has confirmed work on a new 'Call of Duty' mobile game.

The company's president Rob Kostich has announced an upcoming mobile experience in the franchise, as well as a new title from Sledgehammer Games.

Speaking during this week's earnings call, he said: "We have established a new mobile internal studio and are aggressively adding mobile [inaudible] across several teams including Beenox and Activision Shanghai. "These teams are leading the development of a new unannounced mobile title within the Call of Duty universe that we expect will help take the franchise to new heights."

Earlier this summer, Activision started advertising for a range of new positions for the new Mobile branch, which was described as a "new in-house studio, dedicated to developing the best AAA mobile games in the world".

A number of the listings read: "Our first project is a new AAA mobile title in the Call of Duty franchise and we’re looking for great talent from mobile, console and PC backgrounds passionate about their work, who share our belief in what AAA experiences on mobile can and should be.

"We’re incredibly excited to build out our teams and get to work, and invite you to join us in making something special."

It's said the "emerging team" is focused on "both publishing and live-operations for Call of Duty Mobile along with our new in-house studio dedicated to the development of AAA mobile titles".