Rita Ora is relocating to Los Angeles to live with Taika Waititi.

Although the 30-year-old singer and actress splashed out on a lavish new home in London just last year, she has decided that her future is in LA with her 45-year-old director boyfriend Taika.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Rita snapped up her London pad with plans to keep it as her main home.

"But it's become increasingly obvious for her that LA is going to be where she lives for the foreseeable.

"Last year, Rita left the UK and hasn't been back since. It feels a bit like there are some bad memories in London and she's happy to start afresh in LA where there are loads of new opportunities.

"Her boyfriend Taika is based in LA too, so when she's been there working recently they have been spending a lot of time together.

"Obviously she still has lots of friends and family in the UK but realistically she isn't going to be spending as much time in London."

Rita and Taika were first spotted together in Australia in April but it has been reported that they started dating in March.

A source previously said: "They've been a couple since early March but kept things low key. However, all their friends know about the relationship - they're really into each other."

Rita split from her last boyfriend Romain Gavras shortly after she left the UK for Australia to film 'The Voice'.

The 'Hot Right Now' hitmaker's friend, Nick Grimshaw, recently revealed his pal is helpless in the home.

He said: “Rita was fun to go on holiday with. She doesn’t know how to do anything.

“Because she’s a pop star, everything has to be done, she’s busy. This is not just her, all pop stars don’t know how to put the kettle on. They have to text someone: ‘I want to go for my lunch later’, then someone will call someone.

There was a lot of that.”