Tom Daley has revealed his custom Team GB cardigan.

The 27-year-old diver - who won his first-ever Olympic gold medal in the men's synchronised 10m platform at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games last week - has also made a splash with his knitwear and he's proudly shown off his latest creation, which he'd been spotted working on while sitting in the stands by the pool.

Posting on Instagram, he wrote: "When I got to Tokyo, I wanted to make something that would remind me of these games

"Something that I could say I had made in Tokyo, during the Olympics!

"I did a @teamgb logo on the back, with a flag and GBR on the shoulders and Tokyo embroidered onto the front!"

He shared a clip of himself modelling the cardigan on his Made With Love By Tom Daley knitting account, talking through the design and asking for his followers' input.

He added: "Thoughts and opinions please - but be nice!"

During the Women's 3m Springboard Final over the weekend, Tom was spotted poolside with his needles and wool making a jumper for the internet-famous pooch Izzy The Frenchie.

Responding to the viral snap with a picture of what he was making, he wrote: "For those asking what I'm making here ... I am making a dog jumper for @izzythe.frenchie."

He later shared the finished piece with his followers.

In a previous video shared on the Instagram account - which is dedicated to his knitting and crochet projects - Tom said of the medal protector he made: "I don't normally post things not necessarily knitting related on my Made with Love page but myself and Matty won the Olympics and I thought I'd come on and say the one thing that has kept me sane in this whole process is my love for knitting and crochet and all things stitching, so I wanted to say thank you for my followers on here for following along.

"But not only that, this morning I made a little cosy for my medal to stop it getting scratched, so here it is."

Tom showed off the double-sided design and demonstrated how the medal and its ribbon tucked into the cosy.

He continued: "It's got a Union Jack on one side and a Japanese flag on the other and it all tucks in nicely for me to have a little pouch and carry around my medal without it getting scratched."