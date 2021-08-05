Kathy Griffin fears addiction more than cancer.

The 60-year-old star revealed earlier this week she was undergoing surgery to remove half of her left lung after being diagnosed with stage one lung cancer and though she admitted the procedure was "a little more" than she'd expected, she's keen to recover without "devil pills" having previously battled a dependency on prescription medication and attempted suicide last year.

She shared on Twitter: “To be honest, this cancer surgery was a little more than I had anticipated. Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic pain killers. Hello Tylenol, my new best friend!

“The last time I was in a hospital was in June 2020 when I tried to take my life and overdosed on prescription pills. With over a year clean and drug free, I now know I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills.

“Y’know what? I fear drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So, I think I’ll be ok.(sic)"

In Kathy’s original post, she revealed she has “never smoked”, and said doctors are “optimistic” that she will beat her cancer.

She said: "I've got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked! The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing."

At the time, she also said she was hopeful that she would make a full recovery after surgery and predicted she will be "up and running around as usual" within a month.

She added: "I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It's been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine. (sic)”