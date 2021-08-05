Brandi Glanville feared she would "lose a limb" after being bitten by a spider.

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star was taken to hospital after her entire left hand swelled up and she's been undergoing tests to find out the cause, but it's believed to be an infected wound from an arachnid.

She wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (04.08.21): "Hey guys, yes, I was admitted to the hospital yesterday and I have amazing first responders taking care of me!

"We are not exactly sure what we are dealing with we believe it may be an infected spider bite. More tests to run [prayer emojis]"

Later in the day, Brandi happily told her followers the swelling was "finally starting to go down".

The 48-year-old star's problem had began on Tuesday (03.08.21) when she expressed her concern about her hand.

Sharing a photo, she tweeted: "I think I got bit by something in the night! I have so much to do today, I'm not sure I can go to the doctor."

But she did seek treatment and later updated her followers to say: "My little piggy hoofer has an infected bite of some kind (not human) spending my day at ER I wanted to leave but they said I could lose a limb so I'm chilling -ON A TUESDAY!!!!(sic)"

In March, Brandi revealed she'd been struggling with pain for months after suffering second degree burns "all over [her] face" in December following mishap with a light treatment she was using to ease skin condition psoriasis.

Following criticism of her appearance on an Instagram Live, Brandi shared a close-up photo of part of her face without make-up on Twitter and wrote: "So this happened to me in December 2nd degree burns all over my face from an accident with a psoriasis light I am still healing.(sic)"

A fan asked howshe was recovering and she added: ""I'm OK but you know it happened in December I'm still swollen and having people attack my looks just makes me feel like I never wanna leave my house and I just want to cry.

"My retinas were burned my eyelashes burned off I couldn't open my eyes [for] three days the light was so painful (sic)"

Brandi explained her injuries were sustained when she misunderstood the instructions she'd received from her doctor.

She wrote: "It was an accident obviously my doctor told me to hold the light over my face for 17.3 what I thought were minutes but it was seconds.

"Completely my fault. It was suppose to help the psoriasis that was overtaking my face from stress."