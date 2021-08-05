Fetty Wap's daughter died of heart defect complications.

The 30-year-old rapper's four-year-old child Lauren Maxwell - whom he shared with US dancer Turquoise Miami - passed away on June 24 from "a fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies", TMZ reports.

Lauren had suffered with a heart defect since birth.

Although the youngster's death was only revealed earlier this week, her death certificate states that she died in June at her home in Riverdale, Georgia.

Turquoise revealed the death via Instagram, sharing a video of Lauren and writing: "This is my amazing ,beautiful , funny , vibrant, loving ,talented , smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'i love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip (sic)."

And Fetty asked his fans to flood social media with butterflies because his daughter loved them.

Taking to Instagram Live Fetty clutched a photograph of his "little twin" and said: "Man. Man. Thank y'all, yeah? That's love. I appreciate ya'll, for real. Damn. That's love. She'd be happy as hell.

"Thank y'all, yeah? I appreciate y'all. Look at my little twin right there. Will y'all do me a favour, though? For real. Y'all can do me a favour? Just post all butterflies. All butterflies. Shorty loved butterflies. Look at my little baby. Look at my little twin right there. I love you."

Following a performance at Miami's Rolling Loud festival last month, Fetty hinted at Lauren's death, writing on his Instagram Story: "LoLo daddy did that s*** for you last night baby girl. (sic)"