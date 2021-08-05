Activision Blizzard boss Bobby Kotick has promised the company will "set the example" in the gaming industry.

The 'World of Warcraft' studio has once addressed the issues raised in California's discrimination lawsuit which includes allegations of sexual harassment, and discrimination.

Speaking during this week's earnings call, Kotick said: "I want to start by making clear to everyone that there's no place in our company where discrimination, harassment, or unequal treatment of any kind will be tolerated. Nowhere.

"We so appreciate the current and former employees who've come forward in past recent days with courage and I want to reiterate the commitments we've made to you.

"Our work environment, everywhere we operate, will not permit discrimination, harassment, or unequal treatment. We will be the company that sets the example for this in our industry."

He also promised to "investigate each and every claim and complaint".

He later added: "In addition, we'll continue to investigate each and every claim and complaint that we receive.

"When we learn of shortcomings, we will take decisive action, and to strengthen our capabilities in this area, we'll be adding additional staff and resources. People will be held accountable for their actions.

"That commitment means that we will not just terminate employees where appropriate, but will also terminate any manager or leader found to have impeded the integrity of our processes for evaluating claims, and imposing appropriate consequences."