Patricia Clarkson is to star in 'She Said'.

The 61-year-old actress has been tapped to play Rebecca Corbett, the editor of the New York Times newspaper's investigation department who oversaw the revelations of a series of alleged sexual harassment and incidents and assaults on women by the disgraced movie mogul in 2017.

The new drama is based on the book 'She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement'. Maria Schrader is directing the flick from a script by Oscar-winning screenwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz.

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan will also star as journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who delivered the bombshell revelations.

The article led to Weinstein being dismissed from the Weinstein Company board and eventually jailed for 23 years, and ultimately led to the creation of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.

The focus of the film isn't Weinstein or the scandal, but the female team of journalists who defied intimidation and threats of legal action to break the story.

In 2018, Plan B Entertainment and Annapurna Pictures optioned the rights to 'She Said' under their co-production deal.

Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner with produce for Plan B, and Megan Ellison will executive produce for Annapurna with Sue Neagle.

In addition, Universal Vice President of Production Lexi Barta will oversee the project for the studio.

Patricia previously starred in the 2018 crime drama 'Out of Blue' and loved playing a character that wasn't "traditionally feminine" in the form of detective Mike Hollihan after starring as the overly female Adora Crellin in the HBO thriller series 'Sharp Objects'.

She said: "I had to shed all of Adora, I had to take those nails off, hair, eyelashes, dresses, undergarments, and just to be stripped of all of my feminine wiles. And I loved it. It was such a seismic shift as an actress, and as a woman - just to walk in every day and put on those heavy, thick-soled boots. To suddenly have no adornments, no frills, nothing to fuss about. It's sexier than I imagined playing a masculine type. Though I never thought of Mike as masculine; I think of her as not feminine in the traditional way."