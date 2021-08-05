Capcom has claimed the final 'Street Fighter V' character "will help expand" the game's world.

The new character - who has been revealed in a new teaser trailer - is set to debut in November, and he could play a big role in the as-yet-unannounced sequel.

The official blurb reads: "From what we can see, Luke appears to focus on moving fast and hitting hard.

"His punches even shoot beam-like projectiles at an alarming speed!

"Luke will step into the ring November 2021, and we can't wait to share more info about him soon!"

He's the final DLC fighter coming to the game, and he'll arrive more than five years after the title was first released.

Little else is known about Luke, although the reaction has been mixed with some fans comparing him to Logan Paul, and others pointing to the franchise's long history of blonde, white male fighters.

However, others are already trying to figure out his obsession with stars, as well as the identity of the man he's seeing to emulate.