Jennifer Lopez is rumoured to have made the guest list for the Met Gala.

According to Page Six, the 'On The Floor' hitmaker, who has been a regular at the high-profile fashion event since 2004, is on Anna Wintour's star-studded guest list.

Jennifer has recently rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck - who she had been set to wed back in 2003 but postponed their wedding due to "excessive media attention" before calling off their engagement the following year - and the September 13 extravaganza is the perfect place for the couple to make their red carpet debut.

Other big names said to have been invited include Rihanna, Lupita Nyong’o, Camila Cabello, and Emily Ratajkowski.

Guests at this year's Met Gala must be vaccinated against coronavirus.

Those set to attend fashion's biggest night have been warned they will be refused admission without proof they are fully inoculated against the virus, and must also wear a mask while indoors.

A spokesperson told The Daily Beast this week: “Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking. We will update these guidelines as needed."

The 2020 Met Gala was cancelled last year because of the pandemic, and this year it's been pushed back from its traditional slot on the first Sunday in May.

This year's event has the theme 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' and will be hosted by Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, Amanda Gorman, and Timothee Chalamet, with Tom Ford and Anna Wintour serving as honorary chairs.

At just 19, Billie will make history as the youngest ever co-chair of the prestigious event.

Announcing the hosts in May, Vogue magazine said: “Each of the Met’s four co-hosts embodies the defining factor of American style: individualism.

"[They have each] developed a distinct visual language for their public personas, one that is informed by the legacy of iconic fashion made in the USA.”