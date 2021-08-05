Jennifer Aniston has dubbed herself "Harriet Styles" after she wore the same Gucci suit as Harry Styles.

The 52-year-old actress rocked the same retro sepia-toned flared pantsuit that the 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker, 27, wore on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards in May for her shoot inside the September edition of InStyle magazine.

And sharing pictures of the pair side by side in the ensemble on her Instagram Story, the 'Friends' alum quipped: "Just call me Harriet Styles."

The One Direction star accessorised the suit with a caramel handbag, while Jennifer added some statement white heels.

It's not the first time the fashion twins have matched either, as Harry once wore the 'Save the Drama for Your Mama' slogan tee Jennifer wore as Rachel Green in season 10 of the hit sitcom.

Meanwhile, in her InStyle cover story, Jennifer confessed that she "doesn't know" how to stand on a red carpet.

The 'Morning Show' actress has been in the public eye for decades but she still feels uncomfortable posing at high-profile events, though she finds it easier if she recognises the photographers.

Asked how she figured out her best pose, she said: It depends on your stylist, because they go, 'Never do this! Always do this!' I'm like, 'Well, that feels weird.'

"I don't know how to stand on a red carpet, but you do the best you can.

"I also try to connect with those people holding cameras. Some of them I've known a long time, so I'll say hello. If I'm having an honest interaction with someone, it makes it easier."

The 'Just Go With It' star claimed the key to posing with a friend is to "clench jaws" and "say fake nothings" before eventually one of them will laugh.

After the magazine's reporter recalled once taking a picture with Jennifer and telling her "with a clenched jaw" that she didn't know how she did it, the actress replied: "And I said, 'This is how we do it. We clench jaws together, say fake nothings, and make each other laugh eventually!'"