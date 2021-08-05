Fearne Cotton and Jesse Wood are "more in love than ever".

The 39-year-old presenter and the 44-year-old presenter - who have been together for over 10 years - tied the knot in 2014 and Fearne revealed that they are still madly in love with each other.

She told Red magazine: "We’ve been together for more than 10 years now, and I don’t want to get all sickly, but we’re probably more in love than we’ve ever been.'

"We’re in a good place – an ever-undulating but good place."

Fearne and Jesse have two children - eight-year-old Rex and Honey, five - together, admitted that her priorities have changed since getting married and becoming a mother.

She said: "I don’t have a vibrant social life nowadays, and that’s absolutely fine. My friendship circle is minuscule. I like to see people in the day for a walk or for coffee. I don’t like going out at night. I don’t like dinner parties. I don’t crave going out and being a wild party animal any more. I’m really happy being in bed by 10pm and reading a nice book."

And Fearne - who is an advocate for mental health and has her own podcast 'Happy Place' - insisted that she is happier now than she ever was as a DJ at BBC Radio 1.

She explained: "All I want to do is help create something that breeds connection and offers people solace if they’re feeling alone.

"I did years of work that was enjoyable, but didn’t necessarily always have a point to it, and I think you get to an age or maybe you go through certain experiences in life where you think, “There has to be more meaning to all of this. You can climb the ladder to get to the best radio show or the TV show with the biggest audience, but then what? What’s the goal?

"That’s why I’m probably more driven now than I ever have been, because I have to use what I’ve built up for a purpose."

