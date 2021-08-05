Olivia Rodrigo was "on Raya for a second".

The 18-year-old singer and actress admitted she signed up for the exclusive dating app in a bid to find love but quickly quit because it was "so vomit".

She told GQ.com: "I had Raya for a second, and it was so vomit. Like, I could not."

However, it appears that Olivia didn't need Raya as it was recently revealed she is dating Hollywood producer Adam Faze, 24.

The new couple - who recently stepped out together at the 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' premiere party at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California - have known each other for years, and their relationship has evolved from a friendship into a romance.

Although Olivia is happily dating Adam, she revealed she is enjoying the sense of freedom that comes from living alone for the first time after moving out of her parents' home in Temecula, California.

She said: "I love living alone. I also just don't know how to take care of myself, though. I don't know what to buy from the grocery store or how to clean up after myself. It's been a learning experience.

"I'm so happy for the first time in so long, I just don't want to f*** with it, you know what I mean? I just love my girlfriends and love my job and am exactly where I've always wanted to be. Everything else is just icing on the cake."

Olivia also revealed she has been following Britney Spears' conservatorship case carefully and she feels lucky to be surrounded by people who are looking out for her best interests.

She said: "The Britney stuff was just horrific, and I've been following it very closely. I think it's just so awful. I think, as an industry, people are getting better at not taking advantage of and manipulating and bullying young women. But it's still so apparent, and I witness that too. Not near at the level that Britney has, obviously. I think that's an important paradigm that I hope that we'll be able to break in the coming generations. I've definitely seen corporate dollars take priority over people's mental health. That's always been something that I've been really conscious of in my own career, and I'm really lucky I'm surrounded by people who are conscious of that and conscious of my mental health being the most important thing. You can't make art and have a good career if you're not there."