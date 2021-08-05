Gordon Ramsay has joined forces with Fox Entertainment.

The 54-year-old celebrity chef has signed a deal with the entertainment giant to form new worldwide production venture, Studio Ramsay Global, MailOnline reports.

Ramsay said: "This is an incredibly exciting opportunity, not just for me, but for the team at Studio Ramsay. We'll be creating food and lifestyle ideas, but also developing an incredible new talent pool of food, drink and industry leaders to create our own culinary talent branch.

"I couldn't be more excited about this new global partnership with FOX. After 16 incredible years working together, this takes Studio Ramsay to the next level."

Fox Entertainment CE0 Charlie Collier added: "Gordon Ramsay is the definition of partner and friend. He's also the genius behind a global brand that represents integrity and excellence in food, lifestyle and so much more.

"Fox Entertainment is honoured to build upon its long-term relationship with Gordon as, together, we introduce Studio Ramsay Global.

"Gordon has been an important part of the Fox experience for years, bringing an energy, entrepreneurial spirit and attitude that fits beautifully at Fox. Though you never left, Gordon, welcome back you (brilliant) donut!"

Studio Ramsay Global's inaugural Board of Directors will be comprised of Ramsay, Collier and Fox Entertainment’s President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials Rob Wade.

The partnership means Studio Ramsay Global has now acquired 100 per cent of Gordon's current television business, Studio Ramsay, with Fox financing the deal.