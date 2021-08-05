Charli XCX has signed up to host a new BBC Radio 1 podcast.

The 29-year-old popstar's new show 'Charli XCX’s Best Song Ever' will premiere on BBC Sounds on Monday (09.08.21) and will feature Charli talking to friends and celebrity guests about the songs that have shaped their lives.

Charli said: "The reason I wanted to do this podcast is because I love talking to people, and I love exploring the emotional connection any person can have with music. Songs that soundtrack specific moments in life can amplify and affect a moment drastically and so I wanted to explore what those moments and songs are with some of my favourite creative people.

"In every conversation I’ve had, I’ve learnt something brand new about each guest and I feel like I’ve gotten to know each and every one of them a little bit more."

The 20-episode first series will feature stars including Addison Rae, Beabadobee, Mark Ronson, Benny Drama, Barbie Ferreira, Ziwe, Bowen Yang, Tove Lo, Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek.

At the end of each episode, Charli and her guests from the worlds of music, film, art and fashion will curate their ultimate life playlist for every occasion based on prompts such as "What’s the best song to get through a break-up?" and "What tune will always get the party started?"

'Charli XCX’s Best Song Ever' was produced by Max O’Brien and Amy Lee for Novel Productions and will be available on BBC Sounds.