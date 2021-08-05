Prince William and Duchess Catherine's Royal Foundation has almost doubled its income in the past year.

The foundation saw a surge in income from £6.68 million raised in 2019 to £11.78 million in its most recently published accounts.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column, this includes a "£2.59 million grant from American Friends of the Royal Foundation".

A message on the foundation's website reads: "Driven by a desire to make a difference together, The Royal Foundation is the primary philanthropic and charitable vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Our programmes support a broad and ambitious spectrum of activities, bringing people, ideas and resources together to understand issues, explore creative solutions and be a catalyst for long-term impact."

The charity has programmes on conservation, mental health, COVID-19, early years and emergency responders.

In 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex split from the Royal Foundation to set up their own charitable venture.

A statement from the foundation explained: "Later this year the Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation."

Princes William and Harry had been associated with the company since they launched it in 2009 to run all their charitable campaigns.

William's wife Duchess Catherine joined when she became a member of the Royal Family in 2011 and Harry's spouse Duchess Meghan joined in May 2018.