Justin Bieber has issued an apology for endorsing Morgan Wallen.

The 27-year-old star shared a photo of Wallen's album 'Dangerous: The Double Album' on his Instagram Story, writing: "Love this album" but quickly deleted it and wrote a note of apology after fans pointed out that Morgan had used a racial slur in a video earlier this year.

Justin wrote: "I had no idea that the guy's music i posted was recently found saying racist comments, as you know i dont support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination. I had no idea, I sincerely apologize to anyone i offended (sic)."

Justin also referenced his own past use of racist language, which saw him face a barrage of controversy in 2014, and thanked Black people for educating him.

He wrote: "When i was a kid, i was incredibly ignorant and said some very hurtful racist jokes that clearly were not funny. I hurt a lot of people especially the black people in my life but was fortunate enough to have had them educate me on the horrifying origin of the n word. This brings those painful memories back up, i will always take ownership for my ignorance and my past because i know i am not that person. I know that i have apologized for this before but knowing that this is such a sensitive issue i believe its important to bring this up to hopefully educate people who may be ignorant to the topic of racism and how hurtful it is.

"I have so much more to learn and I'm grateful for my black brothers and sisters for being patient with me as i have a long way to go (sic)."

In February, Wallen, 28, used a racial slur to describe one of his companions when he arrived home after a night out.

After video of the incident was shared on the internet, he was suspended from his record label contract, removed from radio airplay and disqualified from the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards.