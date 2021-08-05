T.I. has blamed his arrest in Amsterdam on the language barrier.

The 40-year-old rapper previously explained he'd been arrested following an accident when the handlebar on his bicycle broke the mirror on a cop car but T.I. is now back in Los Angeles and says it was all just a bit misunderstanding.

He told TMZ at LAX: "It was just a kerfuffle, slight miscommunication. I didn't understand his dialect because he was speaking Dutch mixed with English and I didn't know he was a police officer. It was really nothing man. I don't recall the details but I just know that all's well that ends well."

T.I. and his wife Tiny were in Europe to celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary when the incident occurred and it didn't stop them from enjoying the vacation.

He said: "It was phenomenal."

Meanwhile, following his arrest, the rapper shared a two-minute video on Instagram, in which he addressed his fans from a jail cell.

He said: "So, I’m locked up now, I’m obviously not supposed to have my phone as I’m biking, and because the policeman ran into me and broke his rear view[mirror], and because I didn’t have my passport on me. I don’t know, it’ll be fine.”

The 'Live Your Life' hitmaker wasn't handcuffed or search but the police officer asked him to get into their car, which he "obliged" to do.

He added: “He was extremely upset. I, myself, was great. I’m still not upset, I’m having a phenomenal time. They arrested me and didn’t even put me in handcuffs. They just opened the door and invited me to the backseat. I obliged.”

Despite showing off wads of cash in the video, T.I. claimed he wasn't allowed to make bond.

He said: “Man, let me call, so I can make my bond, they don’t take cash here.”

The rapper later shared a video of himself being released from jail and thanked his wife Tiny for helping him get out.

He wrote, “the love of my life made sure They stayed tha whole 25mins and demanded that I be released. Poor Caroline was shooketh!!! I told her "I've done real time before...Cmon baby let's gtfoh before they change they minds.(sic)"