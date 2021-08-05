Sarah Jessica Parker has scored a hat-trick of awards for her wine.

The 56-year-old actress received three prizes at the 2021 New York International Wine Competition, winning a gold for Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc and Invivo X, SJP Rosé.

The wine brand was also awarded a trophy for Europe’s Rosé of the Year.

Sarah who is the co-founder of Invivo X, SJP - commented, “It’s such an honour to be awarded two gold medals and the Europe Rosé trophy from the 2021 New York International Wine Competition.

"Lots of love has gone into making our wines, from vineyard through to blending, and we are thrilled and honoured to be recognised."

Sarah also wrote on Instagram: "We have to share with all who have been alongside us since Day 1.

"Our @invivoxsjp Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé wines have been awarded with two gold medals and the Europe Rosé trophy at the 2021 New York International Wine Competition.

"We are proud. And stunned. And honored. And delighted and ready to toast the weekend and all those who have included us in their homes, on their tables, at their parties, for special moments and celebrations.

"With appreciation, SJ x PS. You can now shop both wines on www.invivoxsjp.com. Cheers! (sic)."

Tim Lightbourne, co-founder of Invivo & Co told The Sun newspaper: "We’ve been blown away by the award wins – it’s the first time we’ve won two golds and a trophy at the New York International wine competition, and the hype around the world has been phenomenal.

"The quality of the wines is testament to Rob and the rest of the winemaking team along with Sarah Jessica Parker. We put a lot of care into every step of the process.

"We’re just delighted to receive these accolades and looking forward to a strong second half of the year.”