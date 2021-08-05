Val Kilmer is "still recovering" from his cancer battle.

The 61-year-old star was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017, after battling health issues for two years, and his children Jack and Mercedes admitted the recovery process is brutal.

Mercedes told Extra: "He’s doing well… Still recovering... The recovery process is just as grueling as the actual disease."

Jack added: "Everyone has been so supportive; it makes me emotional. It’s really beautiful to see people come together."

The pair were speaking ahead of the launch of Val's new Amazon Prime documentary 'Val' about his life.

Mercedes said: "'He’s always had this need to document things… And then my dad got his diagnosis of cancer and they continued filming, and then they discovered they have this archive, and that’s how the film this film came about. But my dad’s been making this movie for 50 years.

“We definitely were aware, as we were the subject of a lot of it... most of it. We hadn’t seen a lot of it until this project began and so it was very exciting.”

Jack and Mercedes feature in the documentary, which examines Val's personal and professional life, and they loved looking at the home movie footage.

Jack said: "It’s emotional. It’s… it’s really fun," and Mercedes added: "We were cracking up [during] a lot of it."