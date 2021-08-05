Brian May says he still thinks about Freddie Mercury every day.

Freddie died in 1991 at age 45 due to complications from AIDS and his Queen bandmate Brian, 74, admitted Freddie's death was a shock at the time and he is still not completely over it.

He told The Guardian newspaper: "We were completely blown out of the water. We just sat there in disbelief. And we didn’t get over it for a very long time – I’m not even sure we’re over it now – but there was a two-year period where we were grieving and behaving irrationally, almost denying the existence of Queen. I couldn’t bear the thought of being kept in that place. But you do get over it to a point. And now I realise that Queen is in me and I am in Queen, and that can’t change. And we got to the point where it now seems like Freddie is with us. It doesn’t seem like he left anymore, because he’s in everything we do. I can never have a single day without thinking about Freddie.”

And Brian revealed he thought Queen - which is booked to play 10 nights at London's 02 arena with frontman Adam Lambert next year - was finished when Freddie died.

He said: "I was completely convinced it was over. I remember driving past all these arenas that we used to play and thinking: ‘That’s gone. I’ll never do that again'. I felt like I was just a very small person again. I was making my music, but I thought Queen was over and dead and gone for ever.”