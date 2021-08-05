'The Real Housewives of Potomac's Karen Huger hopes Nicki Minaj will host the season six reunion.

Nicki, 38, is a huge fan of the show and recently revealed she would jump at the chance to host a reunion special and Karen admitted the whole cast are keeping their "fingers crossed".

She told E! News: "Nicki is so super cool. You saw us all paying respect and she was so kind to do that. It would be lovely to have her, even if it just for a few moments. I would be honoured and I am super excited that she responded to me. It's wild though because I'm like, ‘That's Nicki! Hi Nicki!' I'm a fan if you can't tell.

"She has been following me for quite some time and you know I have young kids who say, ‘Mom, Nicki is following you!' years ago and that has continued. And I follow her music and I love what she is about. So am I honoured? Yes. But have we been living on IG as friends for a while? Years Nicki! Ride hard."

Karen added that if Nicki took part in the reunion special, "It would be like the queen is here."

Last week, Nicki posted a Bravo trailer set to her song 'Moment 4 Life' on Instagram and wrote: "I'll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y'all want me to ask chile."

She then posted a series of text from her publicist, which appeared to confirm that talks were taking place about getting her involved with the show special.