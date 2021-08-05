Kate Bosworth has split from her husband Michael Polish.

The 38-year-old actress tied the knot with the filmmaker, 50, in 2013 after they met while working on the 2011 drama ‘Big Sur’.

And on Thursday (05.08.21), Kate announced she and Michael are bringing their eight-year marriage to an end.

The ‘Straw Dogs’ star posted a lengthy statement on Instagram in which she reflected on the pair’s romance, and revealed they are still “enamoured and deeply grateful for another” despite separating.

Part of her post read: “The beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction. The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility. Split a burger with someone when you are falling in love, and you can die happily knowing this is your last meal. Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall. Play that perfect song on the jukebox and dance with someone you have known your whole life, though you met minutes ago.

“Inherently we fear an ending. To lose what you have because you got what you wanted. To be attached to the expectation of the outcome. The great Unknown.

“What if we chose not to fear but instead, to love. If that most delicate and vulnerable last flicker to the flame became another type of furnace entirely.

“Perhaps this will sound strange to some, romantic to others. To us: this is truth.

“Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate. (sic)”

Kate went on to say her “connection” with Michael will not “disappear” through the process of their split, and referred to the separation as “love’s evolution”.

She continued: “Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands.

“We believe the most epic love stories are those which transcend expectation. Our greatest honor has been to experience love like this, and to continue to marvel at the beauty of love’s evolution. What happens when we reach the end of something and realize … we are just at the beginning.”