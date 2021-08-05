Camila Cabello thinks “social media can be a good thing” when it comes to spreading positive messages.

The 24-year-old singer shared a video last month in which she called out her body shamers and said she was proud of her body, “curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat” and all.

And now, Camila has said that while social media makes it easier for her critics to send her negative comments, it also gives her the ability to hit back and turn it into something positive.

She said: "I think that social media can be a good thing. For me, like posting about that video that I posted about my body and being like, 'I have cellulite and stretch marks and gain weight sometimes and that's normal' - having messages like that feels really liberating."

However, the ‘Havana’ hitmaker does need to take regular breaks from the internet for the sake of her mental health, because of the expectations to make everything look happy and positive.

She added: "Yesterday, I had a day off and I was just like, 'I can't be on social media today. I just notice it just makes my brain go so fast and sometimes you just need to take a break. A lot of the times I feel and I'm sure a lot of people feel, especially like female pop stars or pop singers, that the narrative can be kind of written for you."

And Camila – who is dating fellow pop star Shawn Mendes – ultimately wants her presence on social media to be a true representation of herself.

Speaking during an appearance on UK talk show ‘Lorraine’, she said: "The thing I'm thankful for social media is that it lets me kind of take control of my own narrative and actually share who I am, as opposed to people telling other people who they think I am. That definitely makes me feel better because the other thing is just really frustrating."