Ashley Tisdale has come to the defence of Selena Gomez after her kidney transplant was used as the basis of a joke in an episode of ‘The Good Fight’.

The 29-year-old singer underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 after complications from Lupus, when her friend Francia Raisa agreed to be her organ donor as nobody in her family was a match.

Last year, Selena’s surgery was used for comedy purposes in an episode of the ‘Saved By The Bell’ reboot, in which two characters debated over who her donor was, as well as featuring graffiti which read “Does Selena Gomez even have kidneys?”.

And more recently, legal drama ‘The Good Fight’ commented on the backlash received by the sitcom during an episode in which several characters can be seen having a discussion about what is off limits in comedy, with topics including autism and “Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant”.

The episode sparked criticism from Selena’s fans, and after the ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer spoke out about the comments this week, her friend and fellow Disney Channel alum Ashley has also come to her defence.

In a post on her Instagram Story, the 36-year-old actress and singer wrote: “It's sad to me that when a celebrity decides to share their story, especially difficulties with their health, writers have decided to turn that into a joke in multiple shows?!

“It takes courage to come out and let people into what you are personally going through and in turn you're making that person’s journey into a joke. Maybe go back to school to come up with something clever and actually funny.”

Selena hit back at both ‘The Good Fight’ and ‘Saved By The Bell’ this week when she accused them of making “tasteless jokes”.

She posted on social media: “I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer’s room but when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it's called out immediately and doesn't make it on air. My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU. (sic)”

As of the time of writing, ‘The Good Fight’ has not issued a statement about the joke, nor has its broadcaster, Paramount Plus.