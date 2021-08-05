Brandi Glanville is “feeling so much better” after being hospitalised with a spider bite.

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star was taken to hospital after her entire left hand swelled up, with the cause of the swelling believed to be a bite from an arachnid.

And on Thursday (05.08.21), Brandi updated her fans on her condition, where she joked she’s planning on “escaping” from hospital to go back home.

She tweeted: “Feeling so much better today!!! They just took my lunch order but little fo they know I will be going home before lunch I have an escape plan set! (sic)”

Brandi first posted about her hospitalisation earlier this week.

She wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (04.08.21): "Hey guys, yes, I was admitted to the hospital yesterday and I have amazing first responders taking care of me!

"We are not exactly sure what we are dealing with we believe it may be an infected spider bite. More tests to run [prayer emojis]"

Later in the day, Brandi happily told her followers the swelling was "finally starting to go down".

The 48-year-old star's problem had begun on Tuesday (03.08.21) when she expressed her concern about her hand.

Sharing a photo, she tweeted: "I think I got bit by something in the night! I have so much to do today, I'm not sure I can go to the doctor."

But she did seek treatment and later updated her followers to say: "My little piggy hoofer has an infected bite of some kind (not human) spending my day at ER I wanted to leave but they said I could lose a limb so I'm chilling -ON A TUESDAY!!!!(sic)"

In March, Brandi revealed she'd been struggling with pain for months after suffering second degree burns "all over [her] face" in December following mishap with a light treatment she was using to ease skin condition psoriasis.

Following criticism of her appearance on an Instagram Live, Brandi shared a close-up photo of part of her face without make-up on Twitter and wrote: "So this happened to me in December 2nd degree burns all over my face from an accident with a psoriasis light I am still healing. (sic)"