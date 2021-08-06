Mark Ronson is reportedly set to marry Grace Gummer this weekend.

The ‘Uptown Funk’ hitmaker confirmed his engagement to Grace – who is the daughter of Hollywood legend Meryl Streep – in June, and sources have now said the couple could be set to tie the knot as early as this week.

According to Page Six, Mark and Grace are looking to marry in New York City, and although their wedding was supposed to be a bigger affair, they’ve cut their guest list back to just close friends and family amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But even with a smaller list of attendees, the wedding will be a star-studded affair.

Mark is the older brother of designer Charlotte Ronson and musician Samantha Ronson, as well as having stepsiblings including actress Annabelle Dexter-Jones.

His mother is designer Ann Dexter-Jones, and and Foreigner’s Mick Jones is his stepdad.

And as well as boasting Meryl Streep as her mother, Grace’s dad is artist Don Gummer, and she has siblings including actor brother Henry Wolfe and actress sisters Mamie Gummer and Louisa Jacobson.

Meanwhile, Mark announced his engagement in June this year after it was first reported by outlets in May, when Grace was spotted wearing a diamond ring.

He confirmed in an interview: “I got engaged last weekend."

The 'New Love' hitmaker was snapped on a dinner date with the 35-year-old former 'Mr. Robot' star in New York last September, and it was reported in March that the pair were romantically involved.

A source said at the time: “He is definitely dating Grace. Things have become romantic.

“Lockdown restrictions have made things more difficult, especially when he has been back in the UK, but they are seeing how it goes and are getting along.

“Mark is pretty private, so he has kept the whole relationship low-key but it really seems to be heating up.”

Mark, 45, is also said to have gotten the seal of approval from Grace’s parents.

The insider added: “They seemed to like him, which is a good sign. It would be daunting for any guy to try to charm Meryl Streep.”