Kim Kardashian West supported Kanye West at his latest listening party on Thursday (05.08.21) night.

The 44-year-old rapper held another fan event for his upcoming album 'Donda' at Atlanta's Mercesdes-Benz Stadium - where he has been living while finishing off the record - and once again his estranged wife and their four children, North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and two-year-old Psalm, were in attendance for the bash.

According to TMZ, Kim was joined by family friends including her KKW Chief Marketing Officer Tracy Romulus and her children, at the event.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star shared some photos on her Instagram Story, including one of her outfit, which, like her children's, was designed by Balenciaga.

The fashion house's artistic director, Demna Gvasalia, is a friend of Kanye's and served as creative director for the listening party.

Despite Kim's support of her estranged husband, sources insisted the pair are not getting back together and are still getting divorced.

The 40-year-old beauty and her children were also in attendance for Kanye's previous listening party on 22 July.

This week's event, which was streamed on Apple Music, was more theatrical than the first preview.

It began with a video of the 'FourFiveSeconds' hitmaker's living space at the arena, showing Kanye and others finishing the record.

Out on stage, Kanye stood in a minimal set featuring a bed and was eventually circled in the stage area by a crowd of bodies.

The album played in a different order to at the previous event, and included new songs featuring the likes of The Weeknd, Lil Yachy, Lil Durk and Jay Electronica.

The climax of the event saw Kanye flown high into the air while his single 'No Child Left Behind' played.