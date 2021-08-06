Britney Spears life is "way better than what [she] ever anticipated" after she spoke out in court.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker opened up for the first time about her conservatorship during a hearing in June and urged the judge to get rid of the order which means she's not in control of her own affairs, branding the situation "abusive", and has subsequently campaigned to have her father Jamie Spears removed from his position as co-conservator.

And now, the 39-year-old pop star has addressed the current situation with fans on Instagram.

She said: “Since the cat is out of the bag, literally out of the bag and you guys know my situation I do want to let you guys know that things are way better than what I ever anticipated.”

Britney then answered questions from her supporters about other matters, including revealing her favourite Miley Cyrus song is 2013's 'We Can't Stop', which she described as "really cool", her preference for regular Lay's potato chips over baked ones, her love of vanilla-scented lotion, and her favourite clothing store.

Of the latter, she said: “My favourite clothing store is definitely J.Crew because they have clothes for men and women."

Britney shared the video shortly after it was revealed her lawyer Mathew Rosengart has filed documents asking for a court hearing scheduled to discuss the removal of Jamie from the conservatorship be brought forward from September to this month.

According to TMZ, Rosengart says Britney feels traumatised by her father’s continued involvement in her conservatorship, and wants to have the court hearing moved forward in order to help improve his client's mental health.

In his legal filing, Rosengart quoted the 'Circus' singer's personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, who said: "Mr. Spears's removal as Conservator is critical to [Britney's] emotional health and well-being and in the best interests of the conservatee.

“I have had numerous, ongoing conversations with the medical team and we all agree that it would be best for Ms. Spears' well-being and mental health that her father stop acting as Conservator."

While Rosengart himself added: “Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the Estate."

Meanwhile, in a recent court document, Britney and her legal team said they want a certified public accountant to take over as the co-conservator of her estate, and suggested Jason Rubin for the role.

The documents, filed by Britney’s legal team, read: “Ms. Spears respectfully submits that the Court should appoint her nominee; in that, it is an objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance.

“Moreover, Ms. Spears respectfully submits that, given the Court’s recognition at the July 14, 2021, hearing that Ms. Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination.”

If Jason replaces Jamie, Britney would have him take over her health care decisions – which are currently monitored by Jodi – in addition to managing her estate and real estate.