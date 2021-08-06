Iggy Azalea felt she had to speak out about Britney Spears because she has a "firsthand perspective" of what the star is going through.

Last month, Iggy backed the ‘Stronger’ hitmaker over the claims she made her conservatorship being "abusive" and admitted she "personally witnessed" some of the behaviour Britney detailed in her bombshell testimony.

And Iggy, 31, says that speaking up was the right thing to do.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I love her so much, and I just want what everybody wants of her - just for her to be happy. Hearing her speak out and share her unhappiness, I just felt that me having firsthand perspective about what was going on and stuff, I wanted to just say my piece, that I support her and I think she deserves that."

Iggy and Britney collaborated on the song 'Pretty Girls' in 2015 and Iggy was overwhelmed by Britney's support.

She said: "It's not about her dad. It's about Britney. I don't feel an allegiance to Britney Spears' father. I grew up watching her and I idolised her and I still do, and she's a really kind, lovely person. Beyond the fact that we collaborated together, she put her faith in me to produce that music video for her and develop the cover art and all these other things. She's the only artist that ever really gave me the opportunity. I get a lot of compliments from artists saying, 'Oh, I love your stuff so much,' but none of them ever tried to hire me and let me have reign on that kind of thing. She did, and she's a superstar."

Iggy previously claimed Britney's father Jamie Spears made her sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) "moments" before the two singers were due on stage.

She wrote in a statement shared to Twitter: "Its basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal.

“During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behaviour Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up & tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying.

"I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre and trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even necessary?(sic)"

Iggy then took a swipe at Britney's father Jamie - who the 'Womanizer' hitmaker is trying to remove as her conservator - and the way he behaved towards her ahead of the two stars singing 'Pretty Things' at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

She continued: “Her father conveniently waited until literally moments before our BMAs performance when I was backstage in the dressing room & told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage.

“The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show.

"Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under Duress it seems, and Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she’s made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health. This is not right at all.(sic)"