Ryan Reynolds is "very, very excited" about his ownership of Wrexham FC.

The 'Free Guy' star and fellow actor Rob McElhenney completed their takeover of the Welsh side in February and they hope they can help the local community as well funding and support for the team.

Speaking on 'The One Show', Ryan said: "We're very very excited - the Wrexham club is incredible. More incredible still is the community around it.

"This is as much a project investing in the Wrexham red dragons as it is investing in the Wrexham community itself so we're really excited."

Though presenter Alex Jones admitted she found the pair's ownership of the National League side "weird", Ryan insisted that's not the case at all.

He replied: "I think once people get to know Wrexham a little bit better they're going to see how it's not weird at all. It's spot on."

When Ryan and Rob completed their takeover of Wrexham in February, they vowed to make a "positive difference" to the team and the local area.

In a joint statement, they said at the time: "It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC.

"Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham."

Meanwhile, the 'Deadpool' star recently revealed he’s never actually met Rob in person, as they had all their meetings over Zoom calls because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: "We’ve never met, which is the weirdest thing, because we Zoom and text every day. We’re kinda like work spouses - everything we’ve done has happened during the pandemic.

"Rob was somebody I had always admired, because he’s an engine of creativity. Then I saw 'The Dance', and I couldn’t not reach out. Like a classic fanboy, I DM’d him just to say how much I admire him, and I sent him a case of Aviation Gin, because I’m nothing if not a pusher."