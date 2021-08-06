Amazon's AI powered cameras are helping them discover who their best employees are.

Some of the e-commerce company's delivery vehicles have been installed with special artificial intelligence powered cameras, which means they can now see if their drivers are being safe on the road or carrying out dangerous manoeuvres like tailgating, speeding or making illegal U-turns.

The Information claims it has obtained documents from the company that reveal the cameras will allocate points to various safety infractions, with each driver receiving a report each week of their safety and performance and how many points they have scored.

In order to receive a "fantastic" score, drivers must commit less than five violations in every 100 trips they make and there are also claims these scores could be used to decide employees' futures with the company.

A spokesperson for Amazon said: "Nothing is more important than the safety of drivers and the community, which is why we recently started rolling out industry-leading telematics and camera-based safety technology across our delivery fleet.

"This technology provides drivers real-time alerts to help them stay safe when they are on the road. We piloted the technology on over two million miles of delivery routes, and the results produced remarkable safety improvements—accidents decreased 48 percent, stop sign violations decreased 20 percent, driving without a seatbelt decreased 60 percent, and distracted driving decreased 45 percent."