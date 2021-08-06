TikTok are trialling a new Stories feature.

The video sharing app is in the midst of testing a new feature on the app, which allows users to post videos for just 24 hours before they delete themselves, similar to rival platform Snapchat.

Currently, users can upload videos to their page but must manually delete them to get rid of them.

TikTok has confirmed to MailOnline that they are still working on the stories feature and testing it as part of a "pilot" before they make it available to all users.

It comes after TikTok revealed they are expanding into "a channel for recruitment and job security".

In a press release, the company said: "Interested candidates are encouraged to creatively and authentically showcase their skillsets and experiences, and use #TikTokResumes in their caption when publishing their video resume to TikTok."

Job seekers can either access the feature via the #TikTokResumes hashtag or tiktokresumes.com, where they can search through listings and find examples of both strong resumes and creators sharing career-related videos.

The pilot programme is available now until July 31 for users in the United States.