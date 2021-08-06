Apple's iPhone 13 might be thicker to allow for a larger battery.

The company are reportedly responding to users' complaints about battery life with their range of iPhones and they are working on a slightly thicker model to accommodate an increase in battery from the current 3687mAh to 4352mAh for the Pro Max and 2815mAh to 3095mAh for the Pro and other models.

Tech columnist Adrian Kingsley-Hughes revealed that "Apple plans to bump the battery capacity of the new lineup and bump it up quite significantly".

Kingsley-Hughes added: "Given that everything else about the iPhone 12 — from the camera to the screen to the performance -- is so good that improvements just won't be noticeable, better battery life would be a strong selling point indeed, appealing both to upgraders and those switching to iPhone from Android."

It comes after it was revealed the iPhone 13 could get improved camera stabilisation.

According to DigiTimes, the upcoming handsets could benefit from sensor-shift OIS, or optical image stabilisation. This in turn should improve the cameras by helping the phones combat shaky hands and deliver sharp, in-focus shots.