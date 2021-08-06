'Battlefield' should be thought of as a "service".

The first person shooter game series is a huge success for Electronic Arts but its CEO Andrew Wilson believes the game should be treated as a "service" rather than a series of games.

He said: "On do we think Battlefield will return to an every other year launch, I would say - I think that is our orientation. But more importantly, I think you should think about Battlefield as a service. What we announced – what we’re doing for the launch of this game – is really revolutionising and reinventing what all our epic scale warfare is in the context of gameplay.

"In addition to that, you’ve heard us announce Battlefield Portal, which really starts to lean into user-generated content and will drive deep long-term engagement in the game."

Wilson has also revealed there are a lot of options for 'Battlefield' in the future.

He added: "We have the potential of live services around Battlefield as well as a Battlefield mobile game coming up. We’re really focused on 365-day engagement in the franchise at a platform level across any device that consumers may want to play on."