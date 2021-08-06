Nintendo Switch have sold 89 million units since 2017.

The gaming console is one of the company's most successful hardware releases, and has sold a huge 89.04 million units since its release four years ago. Though, in the last quarter, sales dropped 21.7 percent to 4.45 million units, figures revealed in their quarterly earnings report show.

It comes after Nintendo insisted it has "no plans" to launch a new Switch model beyond the screen update that will be released later this year.

They wrote on Twitter: "A news report on July 15, 2021 (JST) claimed that the profit margin of the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) would increase compared to the Nintendo Switch. To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to make clear that the claim is incorrect.

"We also want to clarify that we just announced that Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) will launch in October, 2021, and have no plans for launching any other model at this time."

The Nintendo Switch OLED will launch on October 8 as part of the latest major upgrade in this new generation of consoles.

It had previously been claimed that the Switch upgrade would feature an improvement to the central processor unit (CPU) and 4K output but the new model doesn't include the features.

This led to speculation that a further upgrade was in the pipeline but Nintendo have moved to deny the reports.

The Japanese developer confirmed on Twitter that it has "no plans for launching any other model at this time".

Industry experts had previously expressed their surprise that Nintendo hadn't announced larger upgrades for the updated console.

Serkan Toto, founder of the Kantan Games consultancy, said: "It's a great upgrade for handheld gamers, but the general expectation was for the new device to be significantly more powerful."

However, Piers Harding-Rolls - head of games research at Ampere Analysis - believes that gamers will still be the console regardless of the power updates.

He said: "I expect a good chunk of existing flagship owners to upgrade to the OLED version even without the additional graphical power."