Activision like 'Call of Duty 2021's position in the market against its competitors.

The upcoming first person shooter game is expected to release sometime in Q4 2021 but the company's President insists he isn't too worried about its rival games - 'Battlefield 2042' and 'Halo Infinite'.

When asked during Activision's quarterly earnings call: "When we think about Call of Duty, I guess, how are you feeling about this year’s release just in terms of the title itself across multiplayer as well as campaign, but also the cadence and breadth of content to follow?

"And then just finally, the competitive backdrop given that it’s a little bit of a busier year for kind of AAA releases in the genre, just want to get your thoughts there."

Rob Kostich, President of Activision, explained: "Touching on your question on competition, I think competition is really out there each and every year for us. And I think we consider it a good thing for the industry and for our players. And to us, it’s not a zero sum game at all.

"We believe compelling new offerings have the potential to only grow the industry as we move forward. So our focus is really the same as it’s been each and every year and that’s making sure we provide the most fun, the most incredible and the most innovative experiences we can to our community as we go forward.

"And when we look at the breadth, depth and quality of content and our teams are delivering in Q4 across all our offering, we do like our position a lot."

Activision previously confirmed work on a new 'Call of Duty' mobile game.

He said: "We have established a new mobile internal studio and are aggressively adding mobile [inaudible] across several teams including Beenox and Activision Shanghai.

"These teams are leading the development of a new unannounced mobile title within the Call of Duty universe that we expect will help take the franchise to new heights."