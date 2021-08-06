Rachel Bilson turned down an offer to appear on 'The Hills' revival.

The 39-year-old actress "graciously passed" on the request for her to take part in MTV's 'The Hills: New Beginnings', only for her former 'O.C.' co-star Mischa Barton to end up in the cast of the reality show instead.

Speaking on her 'Welcome to the OC, B******!' podcast, Rachel said: “I was actually asked to be on 'The Hills', that I graciously passed. And then, who they wound up casting was Mischa.”

The 'Hart of Dixie' actress - who has six-year-old daughter Briar Rose with former partner Hayden Christensen - admitted the offer was surprising because she didn't even know anyone else in the cast.

When asked if she even knew the cast of 'The Hills', she said, “No, I don’t know any of them.

“I’ve met Lauren Conrad before, but she’s not even on that [new] show … I like Lauren a lot. I know her a little, tiny bit and she’s cool. But I don’t know anyone from 'The Hills', no.”

Rachel's podcast co-host Melinda Clarke revealed she'd also had a baffling offer as she was asked to feature on Bravo's 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' but she doesn't even live in the area.

She said: “A few years back, probably three or four years ago, I don’t know, I got a call from my agent saying that they’re interested. I don’t know if it was a straight up offer.

"First of all, I don’t live in Orange County. Second of all, I don’t have the armor to put myself out there and do what’s required.”