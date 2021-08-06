Kanye West fans were offered coronavirus vaccines at his album listening party.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker - who battled the virus last year - showcased his upcoming new LP 'Donda' at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday (05.08.21) night and those in attendance were also able to be jabbed against COVID-19 before settling down to hear the record.

A tweet from the venue before the listening party stated: “We are offering Pfizer vaccines to fans attending tonight’s listening party."

A year ago, Kanye claimed he was against the development of a vaccine to combat the global pandemic because he believed the injection would "put chips inside of us" that prevent people from "crossing the gates of heaven".

He said: "It's so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralysed ... So when they say the way we're going to fix covid is with a vaccine, I'm extremely cautious. That's the mark of the beast.

"They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things to make it where we can't cross the gates of heaven. I'm sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that, the saddest thing is that we all won't make it to heaven, that there'll be some of us that do not make it."

But in the same interview, the 'Bound 2' rapper revealed he'd previously battled the virus.

He said: "Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I'm supposed to do to get over it.

"I remember someone had [falsely] told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can't be sicker than me!"

And Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian West - who was in attendance at the listening party with the former couple's four children - previously recalled how "scary" it was to care for the rapper when he fell ill.

She said: "Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on. It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help.

“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. "It was a challenge because it was so unknown.

"Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time."