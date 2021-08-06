Sarah Ferguson is to write another Mills & Boon novel.

The Duchess of York only released her first book for the romance publishers, 'Her Heart For A Compass, earlier this week but she's really excited to be extending their collaboration as she's signed a contract for another tome.

Speaking on Radio 4's 'Front Row', Sarah - who wrote the book with co-author Margarete Kaye - said: "People try to put Fergie into a box, or Sarah or the Duchess into a box, saying 'look at her, why is she doing this, why is she doing that?'

"We all have self-doubt. But it was really exciting to grow together in friendship and collaboration and we're both very unified together in this book 'Her Heart For A Compass'. So much so, we've signed our next book deal."

The 61-year-old royal loosely based the novel on her ancestor Lady Magaret Montagu Douglas Scott and she revealed the coronavirus pandemic finally gave her the opportunity to write a tale she'd been planning for over 15 years.

She said: The pandemic also tapped me on the shoulder and said are you going to waste your life and never do what you want to do?

"Are you going to be in the front line helping people, nurses, NHS workers? I believe Lady Margaret would have done that, she would have risen to the challenge.

"I wondered whether it's time to give me my own voice, and I wonder if Lady Margaret is helping me do that? I think she is."

And Sarah - who has daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie with ex-husband Prince Andrew - admitted the book features parallels with her own life, but insisted it is a "total work of fiction".

She said: "I believe that any good storyteller includes journeys that parallel their own life.

"It’s really a total work of fiction.

"On the other hand, it's rather like Who Do You Think You Are?, the TV show. Telling my ancestry of my grandmothers, my maternal and paternal grandparents."