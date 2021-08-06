Duncan James has called for stricter verification processes on social media.

The 43-year-old Blue singer revealed he has been the subject of relentless homophobic abuse online and he is expecting to be trolled after his upcoming 'Celebrity Masterchef' episode airs, because he had Botox and put on a "bit more weight".

When asked on 'Good Morning Britain' if he has suffered homophobic abuse online, Duncan said: "It's terrible actually. Probably after 'MasterChef' I'm gonna get a load of abuse because I had a bit more weight on there, and had a bit of Botox before I went in…

"So I have got a bit of the old eyebrow thing going on because it hadn't settled. So one thing I've learned is, never go on national television with fresh Botox!"

Duncan - who came out as gay in 2012 - added that his 16-year-old daughter, Tianie-Finn James - who he shares with his ex-girlfriend Claire Grainger, has also been trolled online.

He said: "Online trolling is disgusting. Personally I believe that verification is needed [to have a social media account].

"If you are going to say something you'll have to own what you say… If you went on television and say it you'd get crucified – something has to change!

"I have daughter who's 16 and she's had trolling in her life, it's not nice for anybody."