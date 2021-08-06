Teresa Palmer's "skin crawls" when she's breastfeeding.

The 35-year-old actress is due to give birth to her fourth baby in a few weeks' time and has admitted she finds it really hard to nurse her two-year-old daughter Poet at the moment because she's experiencing "nipple aversions" - in which some breastfeeding mothers experience negative and intrusive thoughts when an infant is latched and suckling - while pregnant.

Speaking in episode three of her 'Zen Mama' virtual book tour, she said: "I suffer from nipple aversion during pregnancy which basically means when I'm pregnant I feel everything is way more sensitive to me and when I nurse on top of it, makes me feel like sometimes my skin crawls but I know that they're having so much comfort from it and if I can just push through it, my milk will return because my milk tends to dry up when I'm 16 weeks [pregnant] and then the colostrum comes in about 35 weeks and that's just happened so Poet is stoned!"

The 'Hacksaw Ridge' star has just been given the go-ahead for a home birth for her fourth baby and is over the moon because she wants her three children - Bodhi, seven, Forest, four, and Poet - present when she and her husband Mark Webber welcome their next little one into the world.

She explained: "I've just been told I can have a home birth so that means the kids are going to be present and I think one of the main reasons why I didn't want to have the baby at the birth centre was because I would really have to mourn the idea that they wouldn't be able to present and it's so important to Bodhi - he talks about it all the time! He wants to catch the baby, he wants to do skin-on-skin, he wants to cut the cord - although we've decided Forest gets to cut the cord because he got to cut it the last time with Poet. And it was really important to me because if this happens to be my last baby - who knows - I wanted to have that experience with them so that's been a really beautiful thing."