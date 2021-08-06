Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt saw ghosts at the Playboy Mansion.

The former 'Girls Next Door' stars lived in the iconic 29-bedroom abode - which was built in 1927 - when they were dating the late Hugh Hefner in the 2000s and they could both feel the "old energy" of the place and were convinced it was haunted.

Bridget said: "You definitely felt the nostalgia and the old energy. I had little things happen."

She also recalled briefly seeing a ghostly presence in her closet doorway one day.

She told Nylon magazine: "She had long, black stringy hair—very pale, very thin. She was wearing a white T-shirt that was too big on her and black acid wash-y jeans.

"She was more modern-day, and I feel like I recognised who she was.

The 47-year-old star eventually believed it was the spirit of a woman named Joanie, who had helped the mansion's guests and looked after the pets before she died of cancer.

She added: "There was a new pet in the house, and she was just seeing what was going on," the reality TV personality said. "I think it was a loving thing, but it's scary because it's shocking."

And Holly told how she was in the basement gym when saw a woman leave the bathroom and cross in front of her while moving towards a doorway, which contained a closet, meaning she would have had to pass by the 41-year-old star to get out.

She noted: "I never saw that woman again in my life."

Holly tried to "rationalise away" any supernatural activity, but one day was stunned when she was talking to Bridget and said she wanted a sign of supernatural activity - only for a TV to suddenly turn on.

She recalled: "For me, it took a bunch of different experiences before I thought, 'OK, there's something weird going on here.'

"I said, 'I wish I had more proof it was real,' and right away when I said that, her TV turned on by itself, and the volume went all the way up."